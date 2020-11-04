WOOLWICH — Rep. Allison Hepler, a Democrat, was re-elected to serve a second term representing House District 53 in the Maine House of Representatives, which includes the towns of Arrowsic, Dresden, Georgetown, Phippsburg, Woolwich and part of Richmond.

Helper narrowly claimed victory, collecting 3,128 votes over her Republican opponent Jeffrey Pierce, who received 2,966 votes, according to preliminary results.

“I’m very grateful to the people of House District 53 for sending me back to Augusta,” Hepler said Wednesday. “There’s a lot of work to do and I’m ready to work with anyone with a good idea to get us all through this pandemic safely and help get businesses and schools back on their feet.”

Woolwich residents also re-elected Hepler to serve a fourth term to that town’s select board on Tuesday.

Hepler is an instructor at the University of Maine at Farmington, volunteers with Maine’s First Ship, the Woolwich Historical Society and the Patten Free Library board. She is also a member of the steering committee for Age-Friendly Communities of the Lower Kennebec.

Pierce, a former representative, lost his reelection bid to Hepler in 2018 following a campaign in which the Maine Democratic Party released details on his criminal record.

Pierce was convicted on charges he sold cocaine and marijuana to an undercover state trooper in 1983 and had other misdemeanor offenses between 1980 and 2006, including two convictions for driving under the influence, according to state background check records.

Pierce was pardoned by former Republican Gov. Paul LePage in late 2018. However, the pardon does not expunge his record.

He picked up another misdemeanor charge in May 2019 when he failed to disclose his felony charge when applying for a hunting license, but that was ultimately dismissed by Lincoln County District Attorney Natasha Irving.

