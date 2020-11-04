BOWDOINHAM — Incumbent Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, defeated Republican Peter Lewis of Bowdoinham for another turn to represent House District 55.

Berry won the House seat representing Bowdoin, Bowdoinham and part of Richmond Tuesday by an unofficial tally of 3,244 to 2,642 votes.

Lewis took the majority of votes in Bowdoin, which favored him 943 to Berry’s 908 votes. Berry won the majority votes in both Bowdoinham and Richmond.

Berry won his seventh term in the House of Representatives Tuesday. He first won the seat in 2006 and won reelection until he was ineligible to run due to term limits in 2014. Berry then ran for and won the seat again in 2016 and 2018.

Lewis was reelected to the Bowdoinham Board of Selectmen Tuesday.

