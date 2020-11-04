FREEPORT — Democrat and former Freeport Town Councilor Melanie Sachs will represent Freeport and part of Pownal as the next representative for Maine House District 48.
Sachs defeated Republican Jay Finegan at the polls on Tuesday, 4,203-2,146, according to results released early Wednesday morning.
Sachs will replace Speaker Sara Gideon, who is prevented from running for re-election due to term limits and is running against Sen. Susan Collins for her U.S. Senate seat. Results of the U.S. Sentate race were inconclusive Wednesday morning.
Sachs said in a candidate questionnaire that her priorities include access to quality health care; belief in climate change and support for schools, good jobs and equal rights.
Access to affordable health care is “the No. 1 one issue that people are talking about,” Sachs told the Forecaster, “whether it’s affording prescriptions, having care that’s not just catastrophic if you’re an employer trying to offer health care for your employees and finding a good plan.”
“It hits absolutely every aspect of people’s lives,” she said.
She told the Forecaster that she has been encouraged by the state’s coronavirus response
COVID-19’s impact could resonate during the next few sessions, as lawmakers decide the “best and highest use of funding,” something Sachs was tasked with amid decreased revenues while she served on the Freeport Town Council, she said.
This story will be updated
