Braden Sharpe was reelected to his second term in the Maine House of Representatives Tuesday and will continue to represent Durham, North Yarmouth and Pownal in District 46 as a Democrat .

Sharpe received 3,327 votes, or 53% of the total, and opponent Erika Morse, a Republican, received 2,96

0 votes, or 47% of the tally.

Sharpe, 53, grew up in South Portland and has been living in Durham for over a decade.

According to his website, Sharpe wants to see “Maine invest in renewable energy sources, improve infrastructure and create educational opportunities for students that will strengthen Maine’s workforce.”

During his first term, Sharpe was a member of the Joint Standing Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety. He also worked on a bill that was signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills in May 2019, saying, “I found this process to be especially rewarding, and a demonstration of the cooperative effort it takes from so many individuals and entities to create a well-rounded and effective piece of legislation.”

Prior to his first term serving on the House of Representatives, Sharpe was vice president of loss prevention and safety for the Goodwill of Northern New England for 14 years.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: