WOOLWICH — Woolwich residents re-elected Allison Hepler and Jason Shaw to the Woolwich Board of Selectmen against challenger Nathaniel Harvey on Tuesday.
Helper, who was also re-elected to represent House District 53, claimed 1,280, Shaw won 1,494, and Harvey earned 753, according to preliminary results from Anthony Blasi, Woolwich town clerk.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Steve Moriarty wins third term in House District 45
-
American Journal
Terry wins state House District 26
-
Times Record
Shaw, Hepler re-elected to Woolwich select board
-
Kennebunk Post
The Pink Show designed to help fight breast cancer
-
Times Record
Bowdoinham elects Lewis and Favreau to board of selectmen