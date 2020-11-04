WOOLWICH — Woolwich residents re-elected Allison Hepler and Jason Shaw to the Woolwich Board of Selectmen against challenger Nathaniel Harvey on Tuesday.

Helper, who was also re-elected to represent House District 53, claimed 1,280, Shaw won 1,494, and Harvey earned 753, according to preliminary results from Anthony Blasi, Woolwich town clerk.

This story will be updated.

