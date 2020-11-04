HOCKEY

NHL: Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin will need about five months of rehabilitation and recovery after surgery to repair the torn labrum in his hip that he played with during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Goaltender Ben Bishop, who played in college at UMaine, is facing a similar recovery time following his second knee surgery.

The Stars said Seguin had surgery Monday in New York. Bishop had surgery Oct. 21 in Missouri to repair torn meniscus in his right knee, about five months after a previous procedure.

Seguin led the team with 50 points (17 goals, 33 assists) in the regular season. The six-time All-Star had two goals and 11 assists in 26 playoff games, with no goals and six assists the last 15 games.

Bishop didn’t play after a first-round playoff game against Colorado on Aug. 31 because he never fully recovered from a previous knee surgery in May during the season’s 4 1/2-month pause because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bishop has three years left on his $29.5 million, six-year contract.

• The New York Islanders and restricted free agent defenseman Ryan Pulock agreed to terms on a two-year deal Wednesday, avoiding an arbitration hearing.

Pulock had 10 goals and 25 assists in 68 games last season. The first-round draft pick in 2013, he added two goals and eight assists in 22 playoff games as the Islanders made it to the Eastern Conference final.

Pulock led Islanders defensemen in scoring the past two seasons. He has 31 goals and 77 assists in 234 NHL games.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: A lack of snow and mild temperatures in Austria have forced organizers to postpone the upcoming Alpine skiing World Cup races in Lech/Zuers for almost two weeks.

The Austrian ski federation said Wednesday that the parallel event for women had been rescheduled for Nov. 26, followed by the men’s the next day. It added that snow control by the International Ski Federation was set for Nov. 18.

The postponement of the races means two slaloms in Levi on Nov. 21-22 will be the next races on the women’s calendar. Double Olympic champion and three-time overall World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin is planning her comeback at those events in Finnish Lapland.

Shiffrin, who hasn’t raced since Jan. 26, skipped the Oct. 17 season-opener in Soelden after hurting her back.

HORSE RACING

BAFFERT: Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert, who has had multiple horses test positive for medication violations, is taking steps to “do better,” including hiring outside oversight, saying Wednesday that he is “very aware” of the incidents involving his horses and the impact that it’s had on his family, the sport and himself.

“Given what has transpired this year, I intend to do everything possible to ensure I receive no further medication complaints,” he said.

Baffert said he has hired veterinarian Dr. Michael Hore of the Hagyard Equine Medical Institute in Lexington, Kentucky, to add an extra layer of protection to ensure the well-being of his horses and rule compliance. Hore’s primary focus is digital radiography, sales work, angular limb deformities and lameness, according to the clinic’s website.

Hore is licensed in four states and Europe, according to the website, but not in California, where Baffert’s stable is based. Baffert plans to increase training and awareness of his employees involving proper protocols. He is also increasing his oversight and commitment to “running a tight ship” and being careful that protective measures are in place.

TENNIS

ZVEREV DENIES ACCUSATIONS: Alexander Zverev again denied accusations of domestic abuse made by a former girlfriend who said the German tennis player tried to strangle her with a pillow before last year’s U.S. Open. Zverev was asked about Olga Sharypova’s accusation on Wednesday following his second-round win against Miomir Kecmanovic at the Paris Masters tournament.

“I have said everything on my Instagram. There is nothing else I can add right now. I’m here to play tennis. I mean, the relationship, as I said, has been over for a very long time,” Zverev said. “I’m enjoying my time on court. I have said everything. They (the allegations) are not true, and there is nothing more I can say right now.”

Last week, Olga Sharypova gave an interview to a Russian sports website in which she alleged the strangulation attempt and that Zverev also hit her head against a wall at a New York hotel before the tournament, saying she feared for her life.

SOCCER

SETTLEMENT: France defender Mamadou Sakho won a financial settlement and apology from the World Anti-Doping Agency on Wednesday for defamation arising from his doping case in 2016 that was later dropped.

Sakho, 30, who is now with Crystal Palace but was then playing for Liverpool, was suspended by UEFA while it investigated a suspected positive test after a Europa League game. He missed the 2016 Europa League final and was not selected for the European Championship by host France.

However, UEFA later closed the investigation and said the substance higenamine – found in weight-loss supplements – was not specifically on WADA’s prohibited list. Sakho had sought a reported $21.7 million at a London court in damages from WADA for its comments about the case.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Tim Wellens won his second Spanish Vuelta stage on Wednesday, with defending champion Primoz Roglic keeping his overall lead over Richard Carapaz.

Wellens, who had also won the fifth leg, sprinted to victory ahead of Michael Woods and Zdenek Stybar in an unusually fast 14th stage that took riders 126 miles through hilly Galician terrain. Wellens, the Belgian rider of team Lotto Soudal, dominated on the uphill finish after staying in the breakaway group for most of the stage.

The overall leaders finished together in the peloton, crossing the line almost four minutes behind Wellens. Slovenian rider Roglic maintained a 39-second lead over Carapaz entering the final stages of the three-week race. Hugh Carthy stayed third, 47 seconds off the pace.

