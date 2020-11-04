CUMBERLAND — Incumbent Democrat Steve Moriarty easily won his bid for a third term in House District 45 against Republican Mike Timmons,

The district includes the town of Cumberland and part of Gray.

In Cumberland, where both candidates reside, Moriarty won 3,679 votes and Timmons garnered 1,993 votes. In Gray, Timmons won the majority of votes with 431 to Moriarty’s 384.

Moriarty could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

In an interview in September, Moriarty told The Forecaster that until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, “I think what we need is continued strict management of the overall situation.”

He also said he’s looking forward to supporting clean and renewable energy: “(It’s) good for the economy, good for the climate, (and) good for job diversity in the state.”

This will be the retired attorney’s second consecutive term as a state representative and third overall. Prior to his current term, he served from 2012 to 2014. He was also a Cumberland councilor for seven terms, for a combined total of 21 years.

Timmons, a retired educator, served as the representative for House District 45 from 2014 to 2016. He previously served on the Windham Town Council for five years.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: