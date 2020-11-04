KENNEBUNK – There’s a guy who wears hot pink around town and in some other locations, usually in October.

The person behind the pink attire is John Spain, owner of Maine Art Hill Gallery. He wears pink – often a pink tutu, pink leotard, pink cape, and mask, to draw attention to breast cancer.

He is supporting the American Cancer Society as a Real Men Wear Pink ambassador for the third year in a row, and made it his mission to raise $10,000 for the cause.

Spain hosts The Pink Show, continuing through Nov. 15, at his gallery at 14 Western Avenue, and has pledged 20 percent of each sale from the show to help raise funds to help people with breast cancer through the American Cancer Society..

The works incorporate the color pink. One piece, called Night Light, by Craig Mooney, embraces the blue hour shot through with the pink of a setting sun reflecting on the water. There are works by 30 artists in all, From Dory at Rest II by David Riley Peterson, to The Magic Sea Within by Elizabeth Ostrander, to Pink, by Alex Dunwoodie, and many more.

Every artist who takes part in the show is asked to include a statement about why fighting breast cancer is important to them, said Theresa Freeman of the American Cancer Society.

Spain is on the road at the moment, but offered his thoughts on his mission in drawing attention to breast cancer, raising funds for the American Cancer Society’s mission to save lives, and the show.

“For me, October brings travel to my life, but this campaign always goes with me,” he said.

“While traveling across the country dressed in a pink leotard, cape, and mask, I have had the pleasure of not only meeting, but chatting with so many people who are battling this disease in one way or another. With this comes the dramatic realization of just how easy my part is compared to what they have been through, and more often, still going through. So, I continue to ask in the hopes that you all will continue to give, so they can all continue to fight.”

Over the last three years, Spain has raised more than $23,000 through The Pink Show.

“Each year I am more overwhelmed by the generosity of our artists, staff, and community,” he said.

Not only has cancer touched Spain’s world personally, said Freeman, but many of Maine Art Hill’s employees have faced the disease, either personally or alongside family members and the gallery also represents several artists who are breast cancer survivors.

All works are available for purchase in the gallery and online, said Freeman, at https://www.maine-art.com/shows/The-Pink-Show/137250/

And while the American Cancer Society focuses attention on the disease in October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Spain’s campaign will be accepting donations through December, she said. Spain is among 24 Maine Real Men Wear Pink at: http://realmenwearpinkacs.org/Maine

