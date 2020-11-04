TOPSHAM — Topsham voters reelected select board members David Douglass and Ruth Lyons to new three-year terms on the board of selectmen Tuesday.
Both incumbents vied for reelection in a three-way race against Yvette Meunier, who lost by 138 votes. Lyons drew 3,685 votes and Douglass got 2,998 votes, according to the unofficial tally. Meunier garnered 2,860 votes.
Topsham had a 79% voter turnout, with 6,619 people voting.
