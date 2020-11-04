TOPSHAM — Voters reelected one school board member and chose three new faces to fill four open seats on the Maine School Administrative District 75 on Tuesday.

Sarah Ward was reelected with 2,400 votes, the highest number of votes of any of the 11 candidates vying for a seat on the board. Newcomers Nancy Chandler (2,119 votes), Mary Hobson (1,792 votes) and Douglas Dumont (1,580 votes) won the other three seats.

Andrea Imrie has served on the school board since 2015 and was seeking reelection but gained only 1,354 votes, according to the unofficial tally. Board member William Keleher was also seeking reelection but drew only 1,296 votes.

Both Ward and Keleher won one-year seats on the school board in 2019.

