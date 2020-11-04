President Trump has won one of Maine’s four electoral votes, just as he did in 2016.
Trump carried the state’s 2nd Congressional District, the more rural and conservative of Maine’s congressional districts.
While Democrat Joe Biden easily carried the state itself, Maine is one of only two states that divides its electoral votes.
Biden won the 1st Congressional District and the statewide tally, good for three electoral votes. Trump’s victory in the 2nd Congressional District means he wins one electoral vote.
Maine split its electoral votes four years ago, awarding three to Democrat Hillary Clinton and one to Trump.
2016 marked the first time in state history that Maine divided its electoral votes.
In the race to the 270 electoral votes needed to win, Biden has 238 while Trump has 214.
