SOUTH PORTLAND — Helena Bolduc scored the tying goal just before halftime and the go-ahead goal 39 seconds into the second half as Cheverus rallied for a 3-1 win over South Portland in a girls’ soccer match Wednesday.

Evelyn Selser placed in a left-footed shot just inside the far post in the 25th minute to give South Portland (2-7) a 1-0 lead, but Bolduc scored off a corner kick with 25 seconds left in the first half.

After Bolduc broke the tie, Julia Kratzer added an insurance goal for Cheverus (8-1-1) in the 78th minute, with a long shot off the far post.

BIDDEFORD 1, SANFORD 0: Hannah Smith’s goal with four seconds remaining in overtime gave the Tigers (2-1) a win over the Spartans (0-1) in Biddeford.

WAYNFLETE 2, GREELY 1: Rachel Melendi scored two second-half goals to lift the Flyers (4-3-1) over the Rangers (2-6-1) in Portland.

Elle Jowett scored for Greely.

SACOPEE VALLEY 2, ST. DOMINIC 0: Gabby Martin scored in the first half and Lakyn Hink got her 60th career goal in the final minute as the Hawks (4-4) defeated the Saints (1-8-1) in Hiram.

Kylie Day made eight saves for the shutout. Alyssa Hart made 12 saves for St. Dom’s.

BOYS’ SOCCER

SACOPEE VALLEY 5, ST. DOMINIC 2: Kaleb Cox recorded a hat trick to help lead the Hawks beat the Saints in Auburn.

Cox scored his first two goals before halftime to help stake Sacopee to a 3-1 lead. Leo Naous scored for St. Dom’s in the first half and later rounded out the scoring with his second goal.

Erik Fossum and Jonah Naritl also scored for the Hawks.

FIELD HOCKEY

GORHAM 6, WINDHAM 1: Brooke Farquhar scored twice as the Rams (7-2-1) defeated the Eagles (6-3) at Windham.

Sydney Connolly, Hannah Bickford, Alyvia Caruso and Jillian Morrill added a goal apiece.

Chloe McVetty scored for Windham, and Kelsey Gerry made 16 saves.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »