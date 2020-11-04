WESTBROOK — Voters in Westbrook Tuesday approved referendums to raise the spending limit without City Council authorization and to remove the caucus system for local politics.

This year’s voting numbers smashed the previous presidential elections absentee turnout and surpassed total turnout with 11,327 votes – 8,745 absentee ballots and 2,582 in-person votes. The total registered voters was 14,872 as of the most recent tally Oct. 29.



The 2016 presidential election saw 10,020 voters. About 3,807 were absentee votes. The uptick, City Clerk Angela Holmes said, is because “a lot of people feel that this is the most important election of their lifetime.”

“This is my second presidential vote,” voter Natalie Brackett said. “I think with what has been going this is the most important vote of my life.”

The caucus referendum saw 6,553 votes in favor of removal and 3,911 against. Mayor Mike Foley previously said the change was to depoliticize city business while removing a dated system that saw dwindling participation.

The Democratic caucus usually draws between 100 and 200 participants, while the Republican caucus draws around 10. All candidates will now have to collect signatures.

“I voted against removing the caucus because of the history in the city,” Neyda Cervantes said.

The spending referendum, which officials said hasn’t been updated in over 20 years along with inflation, was approved, 6,879-3,813.

As a result, city departments can purchase items up to $5,000 without needing City Council approval. The previous limit was $3,000.

Brackett said she voted for both referendums “because I felt raising the limit and getting rid of the caucus was best for the city.”

For the state Senate District 25 race, residents reelected Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, with 1,752 votes, over Jennifer White, R-Gray.

For the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Sara Gideon trumped incumbent Sue Collins 5,903 to 4,381. Voters also chose Democrat Chellie Pingree over Republican Jay Allen 7,431-3,514 for U.S. House.

For the presidential race, voters voted for Democratic nominee Joe Biden with 7,309 votes, while Donald Trump pulled 3,591 votes.



Voters who spoke with the American Journal at the polls said they turned out in person because they were worried about relying on mailing ballots.

“I wanted to make sure my ballot got here and voting feels good, too,” Dave Brackett said. “This is an incredibly important year to vote. This vote is about health care, our military, so much.”

“There has been mail issues so this felt more secure, and they did fabulous making me feel safe here,” Rita Smith said.

Others also said they forgot to request an absentee ballot or looked forward to voting in person.

“I came because voting day is like a holiday tradition and a lot of women lost life and limb to get me here voting,” Lisa Johnson said.

Holmes said at points waits were as long as 35 minutes and lines were snaking around the inside of the building, out the door and into the parking lot. Some residents took to social media to report waiting up to an hour.

According to Holmes, most voters wore masks and participated in social distancing, aided by additional barriers, hand sanitizer and free masks throughout the Community Center.

“It was a great experience. I waited in line inside, they were all super friendly and the line wasn’t too bad and it was clean,” Mary Beth Mouri said, speaking at about 9 a.m.

