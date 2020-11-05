In partnership with Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution (SBSI), Junior Achievement of Maine (JA Maine) has announced the launch of InspireME, a month-long initiative that will thank volunteers, share their stories and highlight their commitment to serving Maine’s youth. Together, JA Maine and SBSI will also produce a video series that will help spread awareness of JA’s important mission. One of those videos will showcase the diversity of career options in banking for students.

“Volunteers are the backbone of Junior Achievement,” said JA Maine President Michelle Anderson. “They bring our programs to life, inspiring students and preparing them with the skills and knowledge to succeed. SBSI is such a committed partner in this work, and we’re thankful for the financial and volunteer resources they have donated to move our mission forward.”

Throughout November, InspireME will show appreciation for JA Maine’s volunteers by showcasing them on social media, website blogs and creative video compilations. Volunteer role models and mentors from local communities empower, motivate and prepare students to become tomorrow’s leaders and ignite a passion for continuous learning. Through storytelling and sharing their own professional experiences, volunteers also introduce many students to professions and career paths they might not have considered.

To expose students to the variety of careers in banking, JA Maine and SBSI will collaborate to create a video which will highlight non-traditional roles in departments like marketing and information technology. While traditional careers in customer service and financial analysis are more well-known, banking offers numerous opportunities for different interests and skill sets.

“We wanted to show students that there is something in banking for everyone,” said Joe Reardon, SBSI VP and frequent JA volunteer. “The video series will provide a great opportunity to see real examples of banking careers that usually aren’t top of mind for kids.”

For more information on the social media campaign, connect with JA Maine on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

