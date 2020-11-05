FARMINGTON — Nine employees at Franklin Memorial Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, up from four last week.
The nine are in quarantine.
Seven of the nine cases are among people who work on the third-floor medical-surgical unit and the hospital is focused on continuing testing of staff and patients in that area. A hospital spokeswoman said that testing will continue until there have been no new cases in two weeks.
Franklin Memorial is working with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The hospital spokeswoman said the hospital is using a “multilayered approach” to safety, including daily screening, universal masking, eye protection and testing.
Franklin Memorial has tested more than 400 employees since last Thursday.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Election 2020
Presidential election exposes America’s ‘perilous’ divides
-
Nation & World
Coronavirus cases shatter records, straining health care
-
Election 2020
Counties with worst virus surges overwhelmingly voted Trump
-
Varsity Maine
Field hockey: Freeport sends its seniors out on high note
-
Nation & World
Ethiopia says forced into ‘aimless war’ as bombings alleged
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.