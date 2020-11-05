LISBON – Cathy Freeman passed away at Gosnell House on Oct. 24, 2020. Cathy Freeman was 67 years old, of Lisbon.Cathy was born on August 11, 1953 at the Westbrook Hospital to Kathleen Cabral and Edward Cabral. Cathy went to Westbrook High School and loved math. Cathy loved being a Tupperware consultant and enjoyed delivering newspapers. Some hobbies Cathy enjoyed were knitting, crocheting, watching movies, and going for drives. Cathy also loved animals.Cathy is survived by her two sons, Peter Cole and John Cole. Cathy is also survived by Amanda Cole who is married to Cathy’s son, Peter Cole; grandson Jordan Cole, grandson Alex Cole, granddaughter Alyssa Cole; brother Ed Cabral, sister-in-law, Linda Cabral; and many nieces and nephews.

