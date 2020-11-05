BIDDEFORD — In October the Board of Directors of the St. Louis Alumni Association, a Biddeford nonprofit organization established over 75 years ago, cast an historic vote permanently ending weekly bingo operations which had been taking place for over 50 years.

The weekly St. Louis Association bingo was started in the 1960s in the old St. Joseph parish hall, today’s St. James hall on Adams St. in Biddeford, as a fundraiser to support St. Louis High School athletic activities, according to a press release from the organization. The bingo moved to the Alumni’s hall on Route 1 in Biddeford in the late 1970s where it continued until halted by the current pandemic earlier this year. Major factors considered in the decision to close were the impact of reopening and operating bingos in accordance with State of Maine COVID-19 requirements, and health and safety concerns of bingo volunteers and patrons.

Supported by thousands of patrons and Association volunteers, bingo was the major source of operational income for the Association. Following St. Louis High School’s closing in 1970, the extremely popular bingos continued, and funds raised were used to financially support youth athletic programs throughout the Biddeford-Saco area. Hundreds of local youth programs benefited from donations made to their programs.

According to spokesman John Thibault ending weekly bingos will not affect the continued existence of St. Louis Alumni Association as an organization. Nor will it affect its proud tradition of awarding 12 annual academic scholarships to graduating high school seniors. A plan to transition and sustain the Association as a benevolent and well-respected community organization for years to come is being developed by the Board of Directors. The Association thanks and greatly appreciates the outstanding support given by local bingo patrons over the years

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: