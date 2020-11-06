KENNEBUNKPORT – Habitat for Humanity York County is looking for a partner family for a three-bedroom home in Cape Porpoise.

Construction of the home is expected to begin in the spring.

HFHYC partners with local, low-income families in York County who show a need for safe and affordable housing, a willingness to partner by completing “sweat equity” in the building of their own homes or those of other families, and the ability to repay an affordable mortgage.

Applications must be completed by Nov. 13.

Low-income families living or working in York County whose annual incomes are between 30 percent and 60 percent of the area median income are eligible for the new home. Monthly mortgage payments will be no more than 28 percent of the partner family’s household income, said Shapiro.

Homes are constructed using volunteer labor, donated materials, and funds, and when completed, the homeowners’ mortgage payments are “recycled” to support the construction of future Habitat for Humanity homes.

The Cape Porpoise home will be the 33rd undertaken by Habitat for Humanity York County, said program coordinator Alana Shapiro.

“Affordable home ownership is particularly unattainable in this community, where the median home price is $663,500,’ Shapiro said. ” It would not be possible for Habitat to work in Cape Porpoise without the support of a private citizen who generously donated the property to Habitat for Humanity for the creation of affordable home ownership.”

She pointed out that Habitat’s path to home ownership is an in-depth process, requiring hard work, time and dedication – all helping to ensure the long-term success of homeowners.

Those interested in becoming the next Habitat partner family should visit habitatyorkcounty.org/homeownership for qualifications and application. For more information, email [email protected] or call 985-4850.

