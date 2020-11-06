Maine Voices Live Waterville features conversations between Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal writers and notable Mainers. Audience members can experience a memorable night with a Q&A at the end.

Jacqueline Terrassa is a native of Puerto Rico. She previously served as vice president for learning and public engagement at the Art Institute of Chicago. Terrassa also worked previously at the Met, from 2011 to 2016, where she helped establish inclusive studio art programs for residents. She also directed public programs at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago and has worked at the University of Chicago’s Smart Museum of Art and the Freer-Sackler Gallery at the Smithsonian Institution.

Terrassa began her career in a community art center and took the position at Colby College to re-engage with community-oriented art programs.

Terrassa will be interviewed by Portland Press Herald features reporter Bob Keyes on Tuesday, November 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous