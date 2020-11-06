Cecil E. Webber BATH – Cecil E. Webber, 71, passed away on Nov. 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Alice Preble Webber. Cecil was born in Ellsworth, the son of Richard Webber and Audrey Whalen Webber. He grew up in North Sullivan. He worked 15 years as a cook at the former Bath Memorial Hospital and 31 years at Bath Iron Works. Cecil was a member of the Bath Lodge of Elks and Former Elk of the Year, past Patron of Genesta Chapter Eastern Star, a member of the Masons and Sons of American Legion. He leaves his wife, Alice; his brother, Phillip Webber; his sister, Pamela Wentworth and his sister and brother-in-law, Melody and Tom Christensen. A memorial service will be held at a future date. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a memorial donation in Cecil’s name, Memorial contributions may be sent to: American Heart Association in Maine, 51 US RT 1, Ste M, Scarborough, ME 04074

