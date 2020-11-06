From five states approving legal, recreational and/or medical marijuana markets to decriminalization efforts in non-legalized states, Americans increasingly want cannabis to be de-scheduled and legally available to adults. Here are a few results from Election Day, starting in Maine.

Expanded commerce in Portland

Portland voters said “Yes on F,” resulting in two changes to city policy. There is now no cap on the number of retail licenses the city can approve (it was previously set at 20) and storefronts can be located within 100 feet of each other, instead of 52.

There is no set opening date in Portland. Currently, 36 businesses have approved applications and those with storefronts will be able to open once they complete the steps for city and state permits and licenses.

More states legalize adult-use and medical cannabis

With a 100% win rate, five U.S. states voted to legalize cannabis for medicinal and/or recreational use.

New Jersey: New Jersey is the fourth most populated state of the fifteen that now have a legal adult-use market. Regulations will have to be completed, though local sources say the market could be ready by the third or fourth quarter of 2021. Marijuana Business Daily projects New Jersey sales to total $850 million to $950 million by 2024.

Montana: Medical providers will get the first opportunity to apply for recreational licenses. Like Maine, the law will attempt to restrict licenses to state residents.

Arizona: Four years after a recreational measure barely failed, it passed with overwhelming support on Tuesday night. Marijuana Business Daily projects Arizona sales to total $760 million by 2024.

South Dakota: Voters approved two separate measures to establish a medical and a recreational market. Medical approval won by a large margin of 69%, while recreational approval passed with 53%. Both laws will take effect on July 1, 2021.

Mississippi: 68% of voters approved the fourth medical market in the south. Mississippians also voted to make the list of ailments that medical marijuana can be prescribed for more expansive than an initiative put forth by the state legislature.

And in non-election news…

Efficiency Maine’s energy efficiency incentive program is now available to businesses licensed with the Office of Marijuana Policy. This program offers cash incentives for residents and businesses to buy and install energy-efficient equipment.

Cannabis grow operations need a lot of resources, with typical utility bills for medium size operations exceeding $40,000 a month. EM’s custom assessment program could cover horticultural lighting, HVAC, lighting and HVAC controls and onsite power generation, with a cap of $1 million a project. Learn more at efficiencymaine.com.

