The Scarborough Soccer Club U12 Girls D1 soccer team wrapped up an incredible COVID-shortened soccer season recently with a dominant 9-1 victory over visiting Windham to secure the Metro/South Soccer Maine Championship. Coached by Russ Johnston and Ryan Sloper this group amassed a staggering 43 goals scored while only allowing 3 goals all season en route to a perfect 8-0 record.

