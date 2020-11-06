TENNIS

PARIS MASTERS: Diego Schwartzman missed securing a place in the season-ending ATP Finals after losing to Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-1 in the Paris Masters quarterfinals on Friday.

A semifinal berth would have sealed the last place at the finals in London from Nov. 15-22.

Schwartzman remained favored to qualify, however, because Pablo Carreno Busta needs to win this tournament and the Sofia Open next week in Bulgaria, or win here and lose the other final to anyone but Schwartzman. Also, Carreno Busta faced top-seeded Rafael Nadal later Friday, trailing him 6-0 in their matches. Alexander Zverev was taking on Stan Wawrinka in the last match on center court.

Medvedev, the 2019 U.S. Open runner-up, was first on court and off just one hour later. The big-hitting Russian did not face a break point and was near perfect on first serve winning 27 of 28 points. He was clinical, too, breaking Schwartzman twice in each set.

“Against Daniil, you have to put every single point, 15, 20 balls, not trying to do winners quickly,” said Schwartzman, who has lost all four career matches against him. “I didn’t have the patience to do it today.”

Medvedev next faces 2014 runner-up Milos Raonic, who saved two match points in beating unseeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7) in their first meeting. The Canadian saved the match points in a nail-biting tiebreaker, then concluded on his second match point with his 25th ace.

HIGH SCHOOLS

COURT ALLOWS TOURNAMENT: The West Virginia Supreme Court ruled Friday morning to allow a high school soccer tournament to kick off after a lower court had temporarily halted it over coronavirus spread.

Shortly after, the Secondary School Activities Commission tweeted a picture of teams lining up to play. The commission said in its appeal petition Thursday that a Berkeley County circuit judge lacked jurisdiction in the case.

The judge ruled in favor of Martinsburg High School soccer player Emily Beck. She sought to delay the Class AAA tournament, scheduled to start Friday.

Berkeley County high school soccer teams were unable to compete in sectional play because the county’s rate of coronavirus cases prohibited athletic contests from being played. Instead, boys and girls teams from nearby Jefferson County advanced to the state tournament.

Beck’s petition had said Berkeley athletes were denied equal protection under the law because they did not have access to free virus testing given to other counties.

HORSE RACING

BREEDERS’ CUP: Jockey Christophe Soumillon has left Keeneland and is in isolation after positive COVID-19 tests.

A statement from the Breeders’ Cup says the French rider was tested Wednesday and is not showing symptoms. Those he came in contact with since arriving have received negative results after additional testing. Connections for both horses have also been notified.

Soumillon was scheduled to ride Irish horses Order of Australia in the Breeders’ Cup Mile and Tarnawa in the Turf. His positive test was the only one of 55 given to all Breeders’ Cup jockeys.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Defending champion Primoz Roglic extended his Spanish Vuelta lead before the final competitive stage after earning some precious bonus seconds at the finish of Stage 16, which was won by Magnus Cort Nielsen on Friday.

Roglic earned six bonus seconds after finishing second in the hilly stage. That gave him a 45 second advantage over Richard Carapaz heading into Saturday’s decisive mountain test.

Cort Nielsen, of EF Pro-Cycling, won a sprint finish to claim the 100-mile ride from Salamanca to Ciudad Rodrigo through the wooded hills of western Spain. It was the Danish rider’s third career stage win at the Vuelta, and his first in any race since February.

Saturday’s stage will take riders (110 miles from Sequeros to the beyond-category summit at the top of the Alto de la Covatilla. The penultimate stage will determine the winner ahead of the ceremonial arrival in Madrid on Sunday.

SOCCER

NEYMAR TO PLAY: Neymar will come to South America for World Cup qualifying matches despite a groin injury he picked up in a Champions League match for Paris Saint-Germain.

Brazil Coach Tite called Flamengo striker Pedro for the matches against Venezuela and Uruguay on Nov. 13 and 17, without removing Neymar from the squad.

Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar said he expects Neymar to be available for the clash at Uruguay “after an intensive week of training” with Brazil in Teresopolis, outside Rio de Janeiro.

“We have the chance of recovery for the second match,” Lasmar told Brazil’s soccer confederation website. “We will follow his development closely.”

PSG Coach Thomas Tuchel said last week it would be “impossible” for Neymar to play for Brazil as he recovered from the injury.

ITALY: Italy Coach Roberto Mancini tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, days before the international break.

Mancini and the rest of his staff underwent routine testing before the Italy squad meet on Sunday. The 55-year-old Mancini shows no symptoms according to the Italian Football Federation, and he is self-isolating at his home in Rome.

The federation said Mancini will join the squad as soon as he’s allowed by UEFA and FIGC protocols. Italy plays a friendly against Estonia on Wednesday, and hosts Poland in the Nations League four days later. Italy is second in Group 1 in League A, a point below Poland and a point above the Netherlands.

