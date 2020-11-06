HIGH SCHOOLS

Joey Ansel-Mullen and Alex Vest each finished with a goal and an assist, and Samir Sayed and Henry Millspaugh added a goal apiece as unbeaten Waynflete finished its boys’ soccer season with a 4-1 win at home against Freeport.

The Class C Flyers ended their season at 10-0, including four wins over Class A schools and three over Class B opponents.

Freeport is 0-5-2.

TENNIS

PARIS MASTERS: Alexander Zverev advanced to the final for the first time by beating top-seeded Rafael Nadal 6-4, 7-5, denying Nadal’s bid to win a tournament that continues to elude him.

The fourth-seeded Zverev will face No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final. Medvedev beat Milos Raonic, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

SOCCER

SPAIN: Lionel Messi came off the bench at halftime and scored two goals as Barcelona beat 10-man Real Betis 5-2 to end its four-game winless streak in the Spanish league.

The much-needed win came at a high cost, though, with Barcelona’s rising star, Ansu Fati, leaving the field at halftime because of a torn meniscus in his left knee.

ENGLAND: Bruno Fernandes scored twice and Edinson Cavani netted a late goal for Manchester United in a 3-1 win at Everton.

GERMANY: Robert Lewandowski scored one goal and set up another to help Bayern Munich win 3-2 at Borussia Dortmund.

The win lifted Bayern three points clear of Dortmund, its biggest rival, and two points ahead of second-place Leipzig at the international break.

FRANCE: Angel Di Maria scored twice as injury-hit leader Paris Saint-Germain beat third-place Rennes 3-0 at home for an eighth straight win in the French league.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Primoz Roglic of Slovenia is poised to win his second consecutive Spanish Vuelta title after maintaining his slim lead over France’s Richard Carapaz in the last competitive stage – a grueling 110-mile ride from Sequeros to the beyond-category summit at the top of the Alto de la Covatilla.

France’s David Gaudu won the mountainous stage. Carapaz beat Roglic to the finish line, but Roglic still leads by 24 seconds going into Sunday’s largely ceremonial stage.

BASEBALL

MINOR LEAGUES: The New York Yankees are moving minor league affiliates out of Staten Island and Trenton, New Jersey, as part of a reorganization that is affecting teams throughout the sport.

The Yankees’ Double-A Trenton team will shift to Somerset County, New Jersey. The Class A club that had been in Staten Island since 1999 will move upstate to Hudson Valley, previously an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

MAJOR LEAGUES: Pitcher Robbie Ray and the Toronto Blue Jays reached agreement on a one-year, $8 million deal, making him the first of 181 free agents to get a new contract.

– News service report

