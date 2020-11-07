J’s Oyster, a popular restaurant and oyster bar on Portland Pier, announced on social media Friday that it has had its first case of COVID-19 among its staff and is closing temporarily.

“After several discussions between our owners, J’s staff, members of the Portland restaurant community, and the CDC, we have made the decision to close J’s until further notice,” the announcement read.

The staff is getting tested and will be quarantining while the restaurant is cleaned and sanitized, according to the statement. Anyone who visited J’s Oct. 31 or Nov. 1 or 2 should monitor themselves over the next seven to 10 days, according to CDC guidelines, and get tested if they start to feel sick, the post said.

The restaurant has not yet set a reopening date.

