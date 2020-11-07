If Sens. Susan Collins and Mitt Romney really care about governing to address our country’s problems, they would make deals to caucus with the Democrats. Their votes would give the Democrats Senate control. In exchange they could extract promises not to pack the Supreme Court; not to add states; not to scrimp on contracts sent to Maine and Utah, and more. They’d also get a hand in actual governing.

The alternative would be for them to spend at least the next two years doing nothing. Mitch McConnell will block votes on any meaningful legislation. Nothing will get done.

Sen. Collins and Sen. Romney should cut their deals soon. If the Democrats win the two Senate runoff elections in Georgia in January, the Democrats take the Senate. Sen. Collins and Sen. Romney will then be left totally out in the cold.

David Kull

Portland

