Thanks to Anja Hanson for her heartfelt column about this summer’s Portland Adult Education students and their parking lot graduation (“Maine Voices: Recent Portland Adult Education graduate a role model as we hurry up and wait,” Nov. 3).
I was there as the tutor of a woman I’ve had the honor of knowing for many years. I knew about the persistence and determination it took her to get her high school diploma, but until that day, I had no idea of the many other students who took that journey with her. Nor was I aware of the many innovative and dedicated teachers and staff who helped them. The ceremony was incredibly moving.
I wish more people in Maine knew about the graduates; their stories of resilience and courage; how hard they work, and what powerful new members of our community they can be when supported by a team of dedicated teachers and staff like those at Portland Adult Education.
Susan Payne
Cape Elizabeth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Shirley Lee Libby
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Clarence Leighton "Leight" Philbrick Jr.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Bernard L. Nadeau
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Thomas A. Doyle
-
Nation & World
Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.