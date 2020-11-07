Thanks to Anja Hanson for her heartfelt column about this summer’s Portland Adult Education students and their parking lot graduation (“Maine Voices: Recent Portland Adult Education graduate a role model as we hurry up and wait,” Nov. 3).

I was there as the tutor of a woman I’ve had the honor of knowing for many years. I knew about the persistence and determination it took her to get her high school diploma, but until that day, I had no idea of the many other students who took that journey with her. Nor was I aware of the many innovative and dedicated teachers and staff who helped them. The ceremony was incredibly moving.

I wish more people in Maine knew about the graduates; their stories of resilience and courage; how hard they work, and what powerful new members of our community they can be when supported by a team of dedicated teachers and staff like those at Portland Adult Education.

Susan Payne

Cape Elizabeth

