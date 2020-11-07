CUMBERLAND – Dr. C. Leighton “Leight” Philbrick Jr., died peacefully in his home on Nov. 2, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born in Gardiner, on Oct. 8, 1932 to Clarence L. Philbrick and Mabel (Dill) Philbrick.

Leight had three older sisters, Barbara Philbrick Mertz, Joyce Philbrick Flood and Jayne Philbrick Davis. He graduated from Cony High School in Augusta in 1950 and from Mount Hermon School in 1951. He was an Eagle Scout, an athlete and enjoyed spending summers at his family’s camp on Three Mile Pond.

He received a B.S. degree from Tufts University in Medford, Mass. in 1955. On June 10, 1956 he married the love of his life, Barbara Alice Hammell. He graduated from University of Pennsylvania School of Dentistry in 1959 and from University of Pennsylvania School of Orthodontics in 1963.

Leighton joined the U.S. Army in 1959 and served as a dentist at 7th Corp Headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany for three years. He was discharged as a captain in 1962.

Leight and Barbie visited many European countries: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain, Italy, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Traveling in Berlin, Germany and East Germany was a very humbling experience. Leight and Barbara settled in Portland and Leight established his orthodontic practice on Brighton Avenue.

They later moved to Cumberland where they raised their five children. He and Barbie continued their love of travel, visiting New Zealand, Australia, Tahiti, Alaska, Canada, the Carribean Islands, Hawaii, Mexico, Venezuela, Panama, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Greece, Turkey, Jordan and Egypt.

He was a member of the American Orthodontic Association, the American Dental Association, the Maine Dental Association, the Fraternal Association of Masonic Order, and the Foreside Community Church. He volunteered at the Newborn Cleft Palate Clinic at Maine Medical Center for many years. He enjoyed annual fishing and hunting trips with friends. His hobbies included gardening and woodworking. His family was his priority and he loved and supported his children and grandchildren wholeheartedly.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Barbara Hammell Philbrick; his son, Leighton Philbrick and his wife Sadhana Prassad Philbrick and their children Ian, Maya, and Jay; his daughter, Lorene Donovan and her husband John Paul Donovan and their children, Kelsey, Shannon and Mitchel; his daughter, Brenda Bacall and her husband Charles Bacall and their children, Parker, Katie and Tori; his daughter, Jan Carleton and her husband Peter Carleton; and his son, Glenn Philbrick and his son, Ryker.

His family wishes to thank all the dedicated and loving caregivers who took care of him. A celebration of his life will be held sometime in the future.

To share memories of Leight or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

Guest Book