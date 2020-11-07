SCARBOROUGH – Thomas A. Doyle, 73, of Running Hill Road, was met at the rainbow bridge by the many dogs that he had and trained when he passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at the Maine Veterans home.

He was born in Boston, Sept. 3, 1947, the son of Helen Doyle.

He attended Massachusetts schools and graduated from Peabody High School in 1965, where he held the strike out record for many years. Tom was then drafted by the Cincinnati Reds Baseball organization.

After sustaining a baseball injury, he joined the United States Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict.

After his service to his country, he served on the Peabody Police Force for many years until his retirement.

He and his wife Maggie moved to Maine, where they owned and operated Running Hill Kennels in Scarborough.

Tom is predeceased by his mother, Helen; and a sister, Kathleen Doyle.

Survivors include his wife Maggie Doyle of 29 years, of Scarborough; two sisters, Debbie Doyle of Peabody and Diane Doyle; sister-in-law, Colleen Swetman and her husband Jim of Rochester, N.Y. and their three daughters Shannon, Kelsey and Brenna; and brother-in-law, Tim Conway and his wife Kim of Howell, N.J. and their three sons, Jamison, Joshua and Neil; and to all the wonderful friends that were a part of his life. He loved you all.

Tom was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles # 2977 and American Legion # 62, Westbrook. He was captain of the Westbrook Pool Team and played for many years.

He enjoyed all of the New England sports teams, especially the Boston Red Sox, music and singing his heart out. “Under the Boardwalk” will forever be his song and St. Patrick’s Day will never be the same .

A graveside service, with military honors, will be scheduled in the future for the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale.

A celebration of his life will also be held in Peabody, Mass. and will be announced sometime next summer.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider the

Scarborough Police Canine Unit

275 U.S. Route 1,

Scarborough ME 04074

or to the

Peabody Police Canine Unit

6 Allen Lane

Attn. Sharon McGill ,

Peabody, MA 01960

