Maine Blanket from Seacolors Yarnery. On an 80-acre farm in Washington, Maine, Nanne Kenendy is very busy. In a video posted to her website, she says, “I prepare soil, I raise grass, I graze sheep, I dye wool and I make yarn, sweaters and blankets.” Everything she does is “bioregionally produced,” within a five-mile radius of the farm. Her sheep have superfine wool, which she processes using natural salts and acids. Considering the pasture to pillow process, these blankets and throws (and yarn for the knitter in your life) are quite a deal. $250 to $600 at getwool.com

Kaantha blankets and throws. Boda Bazaar is a Portland-based, independent design and importing business that mostly sells textile goods sustainably and fairly made in India. Kaantha is a type of embroidery often practiced by women in rural, Southeast Asia, recycling dhotis and saris to make one-of-a-kind quilts stacked with soft silks and rhythmic hand-stitching. Each product is unique, from its size to tiny spots, minor rips and non-aligned patterns. $100 to $225 at BodaBazaar.com

Penobscot Cotton Blanket. Monmouth-based Brahms Mount carries on New England’s textile traditions by using vintage, electric looms that the company has salvaged from old mill towns. These cotton herringbone blankets are a timeless design in luxury stores around the world. $281 to $412 at brahmsmount.com

Bee Happy quilt by Paisley Pines. Paisley Pines in Hiram is a quilting supply store, but they have a few ready-mades for sale on their Etsy shop. This sweet quilt has country flair with a sophisticated, black-dominant B-side, allowing the swirling, flower quilt patterns to stand out. Paisley Pines, along with Annie’s Teeny Tiny Quilt Shop in Limerick, Primitive Quarters in Shapleigh and Sanford Sewing Machines in Sanford are hosting holiday open houses from Thurs. Nov 19 to Sat. Nov. 21. Visit one of the shops to get a free pattern and enter to win prizes. $120 via paisleypinesqs.com

