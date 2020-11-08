In response to John Balentine’s month of political opinion:
1. You left out one “p” word – propaganda. Describing the Trump deal making in the Middle East as “peace agreement” is hard to swallow. Do you remember that the official U.S. position has been a two state solution?
2. Trump by his own admission lied to the American people about the lethal nature of COVID-19. There is no national strategy for reducing spread of disease. President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both claimed the pandemic would be over by last June. It is peaking now.
3. If you attack Sara Gideon for ageism, what about Trump?
4. As for “truths about Trump” refer to item 1. The mischaracterizations are too numerous to mention. As for hopes of future candidacies of Pence and Mike Pompeo, you have failed to account for Trump’s hopes for a dynasty of Ivanka and Donnie Jr.
Robert Libby
Parsonsfield
