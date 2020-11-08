PORTLAND — Greater Portland METRO buses, equipped with “yield to bus” lights, will have the right of way to merge into traffic starting next week.

Seven new METRO buses are equipped with the yellow yield signs, which bus operators will begin using Nov. 15.

Under a law signed by Gov. Janet Mills in June 2019, motorists must yield on roadways with a 35 mph or less speed limit if the bus is equipped with a yield sign on the rear left side and is signaling that it’s reentering traffic.

“The biggest reason we’ve supported this law is because it’s safer for drivers and the public. The new bill will also help to keep our buses on schedule by making it easier to get in and out of traffic,” METRO bus operator Jonathan Cail said.

METRO provides bus service to Brunswick, Falmouth, Freeport, Gorham, Portland, South Portland, Westbrook and Yarmouth.

