Models of courage: A salute to veterans and their supporters in the time of COVID-19
Despite the pandemic, a fledgling shelter for homeless veterans in northern Maine powers on.
Given its history of emergency response and dealing with diseases such as tuberculosis, H1N1 and Ebola, Togus VA was uniquely suited to address the pandemic.
Natural disasters and pandemics are known to increase the rates of depression, PTSD and substance abuse disorder, and experts worry veterans are especially vulnerable.
Vernon Huestis, 93, and Eric Mihan, 82, were part of the original pairings made by Vet to Vet Maine in 2014 and had recorded over 300 in-person visits before the coronavirus pandemic.
Participants say the VAST program, run by veteran and olympic skier Kristina Sabasteanski through the New Gloucester nonprofit Pineland Farms, is even more important amidst the isolation of the pandemic.
People who help veterans find jobs in the state say their work has been disrupted by COVID-19, but they are still connecting candidates with employers.
Ron Menard, a regular volunteer, was the first rehab patient admitted to the long-term care facility after the coronavirus outbreak in March led to a shutdown and killed 14 residents.
The veterans who died had served as sailors, medics and mechanics overseas and on the home front.
The pandemic has forced the event, held annually at Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta, to take on a new form.
Resiliency and adaption, both key to success in the armed forces, have helped Maine veterans who serve in law enforcement navigate their work during COVID-19.
Jim Leonard served four years with the 82nd Airborne Division, seeing action in the U.S. invasion of Grenada. His time in the military prepared him for just about anything in life – even COVID-19.