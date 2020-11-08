Where flowers once grew, hope now blossoms Despite the pandemic, a fledgling shelter for homeless veterans in northern Maine powers on.

Front-line defense: How Togus got ahead of coronavirus, keeping its campus transmission-free Given its history of emergency response and dealing with diseases such as tuberculosis, H1N1 and Ebola, Togus VA was uniquely suited to address the pandemic.

Veterans face added stress, isolation during pandemic Natural disasters and pandemics are known to increase the rates of depression, PTSD and substance abuse disorder, and experts worry veterans are especially vulnerable.

Bound by a love of books, two vets are missing their regular meetings Vernon Huestis, 93, and Eric Mihan, 82, were part of the original pairings made by Vet to Vet Maine in 2014 and had recorded over 300 in-person visits before the coronavirus pandemic.

Adaptive sports program helps veterans stay connected through outdoor recreation Participants say the VAST program, run by veteran and olympic skier Kristina Sabasteanski through the New Gloucester nonprofit Pineland Farms, is even more important amidst the isolation of the pandemic.

Maine groups offer reinforcements for job-seeking veterans during pandemic People who help veterans find jobs in the state say their work has been disrupted by COVID-19, but they are still connecting candidates with employers.

After one of Maine’s deadliest outbreaks, Maine Veterans Home determined to recover Ron Menard, a regular volunteer, was the first rehab patient admitted to the long-term care facility after the coronavirus outbreak in March led to a shutdown and killed 14 residents.

In memoriam: Remembering veterans who died in Maine Veterans Home outbreak The veterans who died had served as sailors, medics and mechanics overseas and on the home front.

In absence of ‘Stand Down,’ agencies step in to help Maine’s homeless veterans The pandemic has forced the event, held annually at Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta, to take on a new form.

Veterans say military experiences help guide pandemic policing Resiliency and adaption, both key to success in the armed forces, have helped Maine veterans who serve in law enforcement navigate their work during COVID-19.