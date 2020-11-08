ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen regained his early-season groove by throwing three touchdown passes and scoring one rushing, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Seattle Seahawks 44-34 on Sunday.

Buffalo’s defense played a major role in rattling Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.

Buffalo (7-2) matched its best record through nine games since 1993, a season that ended with the Jim Kelly-led Bills making their fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

Allen finished 31 of 38 and equaled a career best set earlier this season with 415 yards passing, becoming the first Bills player to top 300 yards four times in one season since Drew Bledsoe did it seven times in 2002. The Bills offense came alive after Allen combined for just 846 yards passing and five touchdowns – including one rushing – in splitting the previous four games.

The Seahawks (6-2) blew an opportunity to match to match their best record through eight games. They were 7-1 in 2013.

Seattle became the NFL’s sixth team to score 25 or more points in each of its first eight games, but was undone by turnovers and a defense that surrendered 420 yards.

CHIEFS 33, PANTHERS 31: Patrick Mahomes threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill each went over 100 yards receiving, and Kansas City (8-1) held on to beat visiting Carolina (3-6) when Panthers kicker Joey Slye missed a 67-yard field-goal attempt wide right on the final play.

STEELERS 24, COWBOYS 19: Ben Roethlisberger threw all three of his touchdown passes after shrugging off a knee injury, and visiting Pittsburgh rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to remain the NFL’s only unbeaten team.

Pittsburgh is 8-0 for the first time in the storied franchise’s history despite an upset bid from the Cowboys (2-7), who were the biggest underdogs – 13 1/2 points – they’ve been at home in at least 31 years.

RAIDERS 31, CHARGERS 26: Justin Herbert’s pass to Donald Parham Jr. for a 4-yard touchdown on the final play of the game was overturned after a replay review, and visiting Las Vegas (5-3) held on for a win over Los Angeles (2-6).

DOLPHINS 34, CARDINALS 31: Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns in his second NFL start, and Miami (5-3) rallied in the fourth quarter for a victory at Arizona (5-3), which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

RAVENS 24, COLTS 10: Gus Edwards’ 1-yard plunge gave Baltimore the lead midway through the third quarter, and Lamar Jackson sealed the win with a 9-yard TD run as the visiting Ravens (6-2) set an NFL record for most consecutive 20-point games.

Baltimore has done it 31 straight times – breaking a tie with Denver, which set the mark from 2012-14.

The Ravens won 10 straight road games, the league’s longest active streak, and earned the franchise’s first win at Indianapolis (5-3) in seven tries.

TITANS 24, BEARS 17: Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes, and Tennessee (6-2) snapped a two-game skid by beating visiting Chicago (5-4).

GIANTS 23, WASHINGTON 20: Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass to Evan Engram as New York (2-7) build a 17-point halftime lead and held to defeat Washington (2-6) for the second time this season.

The Giants survived a couple of touchdown drives led by Alex Smith, who replaced injured Washington quarterback Kyle Allen.

Smith connected with Terry McLaurin on a 68-yard score, his first TD pass in 728 days, to cut New York’s lead to 23-20 in the fourth quarter. But Smith threw two interceptions in the final 2:18 to end the threat.

FALCONS 34, BRONCOS 27: Matt Ryan took advantage of Denver’s thin secondary to throw three touchdown passes, and Atlanta (3-6) turned back a comeback bid by visiting Denver (3-5).

TEXANS 27, JAGUARS 25: Deshaun Watson had touchdown passes of 57 and 77 yards, the second one appearing to come after the play clock expired, and Houston (2-6) won at Jacksonville (1-7), which lost its seventh straight.

VIKINGS 34, LIONS 20: Dalvin Cook kept his brilliant season rolling by rushing for a career-high 206 yards and two scores, leading Minnesota (3-5) past visiting Detroit (3-5).

