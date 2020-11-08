FALMOUTH – Allon Lovelace Holloway Pierce, 97, of Falmouth, Wellesley and Dover Mass., died peacefully with family at home at Falmouth House at Oceanview on Oct. 30, 2020.

Allon was born to Charles and Frances (Fuller) Holloway III, on August 27, 1923 in Worcester, Mass.

Allon spent her childhood in West Newton, Mass. until attending Stoneleigh-Burnham School graduating in 1941, then graduating from Bradford College in 1943 and from Katherine Gibbs School in 1944.

On June 7, 1947 she married George Pierce, from Newton. In 1949 they settled in Wellesley, Mass. where they raised their three children Wendy, Lonnie and Bruce. During this time, she developed her lifelong passion-golf!

Her strong commitment to golf included serving for several years as the treasurer of the Woman’s Golf Association of Massachusetts. She won many club and inter-club tournaments. Highlights were winning her division at the state level and a “hole-in-one” on the third hole at Wellesley Country Club. She continued to play golf until her hip replacement at the age of 92. She also enjoyed skiing and competing in bowling and curling.

In 2005, two years after the loss of her husband, Allon, she relocated to Falmouth to be closer to her daughter, Wendy.

She then pursued her new love of travel, taking her children to many places around the world, including Russia, Keukenhof Gardens in Holland, European river cruises and a long desired Alaskan cruise.

Her pursuit of excellence did not stop at sports. Her crewel masterpiece won first place in a competition, as did her many needlepoint pieces and Nantucket baskets. Knitting and perfect needlepoint continued to keep her hands busy until near the end of her life. Her family and friends are richly blessed to have so many treasures made by her for all to cherish.

Allon is survived by her three children, Wendy Kellett, Allon “Lonnie” Blackwell, and Bruce Pierce, their spouses Bud, Bill and Suzanne respectively; grandchildren, Jessica Kellett, Melissa Blackwell Pierson, Jennifer Blackwell Balling, Hannah and Reece Pierce; and eight great-grandchildren; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.

She was predeceased by her husband, George; her siblings, Charles Holloway III and Patricia Tucker; and two grandchildren, Allon Blackwell Jacobson and William A. Blackwell III.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she will be buried in a private family service next to her beloved husband of 56 years, George.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland.

To view Allon’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the

Francis Ouimet

Scholarship Fund

300 Arnold Palmer Blvd.

Norton, MA 02766

774-430-9090, or the

American Heart Assoc.

