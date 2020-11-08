CAPE ELIZABETH – Beverly Elaine Brooking of Cape Elizabeth died on Nov. 4, 2020, just two days before her 86th birthday. Born on Nov. 6, 1934, in Portland, Beverly lived in her family’s home on Spurwink Avenue in Cape Elizabeth and graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1954.

She worked at local businesses until marrying her high school sweetheart, Wayne Brooking, in 1958. Beverly was a past member of Cape Elizabeth Grange and current member of Cape Elizabeth Historical Society and Seaside Cemetery Corporation. Primarily a homemaker, she also served on the board of Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth, worked in the greenhouses during the growing season at the former Jordan’s Lawn and Garden on Ocean House Road in Cape Elizabeth, and for several years was an election monitor for the Town of Cape Elizabeth.

Beverly enjoyed arts and crafts, as well as traveling to visit friends and family who lived out of state. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her two children and their families which includes seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, who often gathered at her home for cookouts, celebrations and holidays, and to enjoy the beautiful view of Dyer Cove and the Atlantic Ocean.

She is survived by her devoted husband of almost 62 years, Wayne A. Brooking Sr., of Cape Elizabeth; daughter, Nancy A. Brooking of Wesley Chapel, Fla. and son, Wayne A. Brooking Jr. of Cape Elizabeth. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Seth Dromgoole of Park City, Utah, Monica Dromgoole of Wesley Chapel, Fla., Bailey Asif of Ottawa, Canada, Lauren Brooking of Portland, Allison Brooking, Wayne Brooking III and Andrew Brooking, all of Cape Elizabeth; and five great-grandchildren.

A private burial ceremony will be held in the spring. Online condolences may be left at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to

Seaside Cemetery Corp.,

5 Davis Point Lane,

Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107.

Guest Book