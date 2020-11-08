LOUISVILLE, Ky. / PROUTS NECK – Caroline Collis Moore of Louisville, Ky. and Prouts Neck died on Nov. 2, 2020, at Masonic Home, at the age of 94. Caroline was born June 29, 1926 in Louisville to John Vance Collis of Lexington and Harriet Cox Collis of Louisville. From the age of 7, Caroline spent her summers in Prouts Neck. She remained a beloved and active member of the community there for the entirety of her life.

She attended Louisville Collegiate School and received her bachelor’s degree in 1947 at Vassar College which she completed in three years due to the outbreak of WWII. While working in New York City at Memorial Hospital, she met Webster Abbott, her first husband, with whom she had three children, John C. Abbott of Orlando, Fla., Jesse Abbott (Jen) of Scarborough, and Carrie Abbott Moore (James I. Moore) of Saranac Lake, N.Y.

In 1970 she married her second husband Condict Moore MD, originally from Essex Fells, N.J., and a professor of Oncology at University of Louisville. Dr. Moore had two children, Martha Moore Bauer and Michael C. Moore MD. She introduced Condict to Prouts Neck, where they subsequently purchased a summer home.

Caroline valued education and travel tremendously. However, her greatest source of joy was the gathering of her large family in Maine every summer and Thanksgiving. Caroline was devoted to her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with whom she especially shared her love of learning.

Caroline was on numerous boards and was involved with Scenic Kentucky, Frontier Nursing, Cancer Mobile, Child Guidance Clinic and Glenview Garden Club of Kentucky and several more in Maine. She was very involved with and supportive of the Episcopal Church, both in Maine and Kentucky. Her passions included reading, gardening, golf, continuing education, which she did at University of Louisville with her sister, Mary Hancock, well into her 80s, and especially supporting Dr. Moore as the co-founder of The James Graham Brown Cancer Center and head of the James Ewing Cancer Society.

Caroline was a fixture of both the Louisville and Prouts Neck communities. She was a bright, clever, and sociable woman and never short of wit or humor. She loved to entertain and had many dear friends across the country.

The family would like to give special thanks to Maria King for being Caroline’s long-time caregiver and companion. They shared a love for Maine and many happy memories in the final years of her life.

The service is private and in lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you please plant a tree in her memory.

Guest Book