ANDOVER, Mass. – Matriarch of Demoulas/Market Basket Family dies at the age of 95.

Irene Gloria (Psoinos) Demoulas, 95, widow of Telemachus A. “Mike” Demoulas, supermarket founder and philanthropist, passed away peacefully on Nov. 4, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her children.

Proud of her Greek heritage, Irene was born in Lowell, Mass. on Sept. 10, 1925, the daughter of the late George and Gloria (Tsouprakakis) Psoinos and was a lifelong member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Lowell.

Married for 54 years, she and her husband established the Demoulas Foundation and the Telemachus and Irene Demoulas Family Charitable Trust, which contributes to many community organizations throughout New England as well as Massachusetts General Hospital, Children’s Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.

Widely admired for her dignity, elegance and grace she was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother of four children; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She is survived by Frances Irene Demoulas and her husband Michael Kettenbach of Boston, Glorianne Demoulas and her husband Robert Farnham of North Andover, Mass., Arthur T. Demoulas and his wife Maureen Demoulas of Lowell, Mass. and Caren Demoulas and her husband Joseph Pasquale of Weston; Mass.; 14 grandchildren, Cara Irene Kettenbach and her husband Josh Nutter, Michael Telemachus Kettenbach and his wife Kelly, Edward Arthur Kettenbach and his wife Katherine, Irene Danielle Callahan and her husband Gregory, Catherine Lee and Robert Telemachus Farnham, Madeline Irene, Telemachus Arthur, Irene Gloria and Mary Catherine Demoulas, Telemachus Andréa, Irene Canella, Joseph Arthur and Danielle Kay Pasquale; eight great-grandchildren, Michael Edward Nutter, Wyatt Telemachus, Catherine Elizabeth and Theodore Tyler Kettenbach and Sophia Irene, Anna Joan, Rose Catherine and Declan James Callahan.

All services were held privately for the family. E-condolences at http://www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the O’Donnell Funeral Home, Lowell, Mass., 978-458-8768.

