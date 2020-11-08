FALMOUTH – Mary Louise (Blake) Merrill Endicott, 91, of Falmouth, died Nov. 4, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial House with her children around her. Mary Lou was born March 29, 1929 to John and Florence (Mitchel) Blake of Falmouth. She attended Falmouth schools and Vesper George School of Art in Boston. In 1950 she married David Merrill and raised four children. Mary Lou worked for several insurance companies in Portland and as a commercial artist for Grace Press, Seavey Printers, and the Wise Guide. In 1985 she married Fred Endicott.Throughout her life Mary Lou enjoyed singing. She sang in church choirs wherever she lived and sang with the Sweet Adeline’s Casco Bay of Portland and Yarmouth for 16 years. She was active in many churches and a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star.Mary Lou enjoyed painting, gardening, playing the piano, and genealogy. Family activities included camping and skiing. She enjoyed exploring other cultures, her travels included trips to Germany, England, Belgium, Italy, Switzerland, the Virgin Islands, and other Caribbean Islands. After living 12 years with her son in Saco, her final years were spent at the Inn at Village Square in Gorham.Mary Lou is survived by her son, Peter Merrill and his wife Joanne of Saco, her daughter, Catherine (Merrill) Liberty and her husband Peter of Falmouth; four grandchildren, James Merrill of Holden, Christin Liberty of New York City, N.Y., Kristy Allie and her fiancé Mark Dussault of Saco, and Sylas Allie of Saco; two great-grandchildren, Dalton Sousa and Justyce Dussault of Saco. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Mary Lou made and cherished friends everywhere she went.She is predeceased by her parents; her husbands; her oldest son, John Merrill and her youngest son, Thomas Merrill; her brother, Robert Blake and his wife Elizabeth, and her sister, Ruth Thompson and her husband George “Tom”. Due to COVID restrictions a celebration will be postponed. Arrangements are in care of Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, ME 04106. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made toHospice of Southern Maine,180 US Route One,Scarborough, ME 04074.

