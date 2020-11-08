COLLEGES

Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this year, extending its record of consecutive seasons with at least one week on top of the rankings to 13.

Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 2 on Sunday after upsetting Clemson in a dramatic double-overtime game Saturday night. Ohio State remained No. 3. Clemson gave up the top spot for the first time this season and landed at No. 4.

The Crimson Tide, who had an open date, received 59 of 62 first-place votes. Notre Dame, which has its best ranking since it was No. 1 at the end of the 2012 regular season, received two first-place votes. Ohio State got one.

Texas A&M moved up two spots to No. 5, the Aggies’ best ranking since they finished fifth to end the 2012 season.

Florida jumped two spots to No. 6 after beating Georgia to snap a three-game losing streak against its SEC East rival. The Bulldogs fell eight spots to a season-low 13th.

No. 8 BYU, No. 9 Miami and No. 10 Indiana round out the top 10.

SOCCER

MLS: Sergio Santos and Cory Burke scored and the Philadelphia Union clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 2-0 victory over the visiting New England Revolution.

New England (8-7-8) will face Montreal in the play-in round.

ENGLAND: Kevin De Bruyne set up Gabriel Jesus to equalize before missing a penalty as Manchester City lost more ground in the Premier League by drawing 1-1 at home against Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah had put the defending champions in front from the penalty spot in the 13th minute after Kyle Walker’s foul on Sadio Mane.

• Jamie Vardy’s penalty gave Leicester a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton.

With a third straight win, Leicester moved into first place, one point ahead of Tottenham and Liverpool.

• Harry Kane scored his 150th Premier League goal to give Tottenham a 1-0 victory at West Bromwich.

TENNIS

PARIS MASTERS: Daniil Medvedev won his eighth career title and his third in a Masters event by beating Alexander Zverev, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, in a battle between the last two U.S. Open runners-up.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Primoz Roglic of Slovenia clinched his second consecutive Vuelta victory with an uneventful final ride into Madrid, finishing with a 24-second margin over Richard Carapaz of Ecuador.

