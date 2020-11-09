Arrests

11/2 at midnight. Elton Alfred Goldman, 31, of Thomas Point Road, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Justin Kittredge on a charge of violating condition of release.

11/2 at 9:49 a.m. Richard Letourneau, 54, of Farley Road, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Gregory McCarthy on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and threatening display of a weapon.

11/4 at 1:12 p.m. Elton Alfred Goldmann, 31, of Thomas Point Road, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Brian Funke on a charge of violating condition of release.

11/6 at 11:18 p.m. Katie Marie Soucy, 26, of Murphy’s Corner Road, Woolwich, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and violating condition of release.

11/7 at 8:26 p.m. Natalie Marie Grondin, 19, of Everett Avenue, South Portland, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Whitney Burns on a warrant.

11/7 at 8:26 p.m. Nicholas Reilly, 23, of Demons Way, Topsham, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Whitney Burns on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

11/8 at 8:40 p.m. Adam Russ Gallant, 39, of Perryman Drive, was arrested on Perryman Drive by Nicholas Bedard on charges of criminal threatening domestic violence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating condition of release.

Summonses

11/2 at 10:27 p.m. Sonam Ngodup, 34, of McKeen Street, was issued a summons on Maine Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

11/3 at 12:40 a.m. Edward Skidgel Jr., 36, of Fillion Street, Lisbon, was issued a summons on Bath Road by Officer James Fisher on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

11/5 at 9:55 a.m. Joshua Matthew Densmore, 31, of Neck Road, China, was issued a summons on Gurnet Road by Officer Zachary Huber on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

11/6 at 6:50 p.m. John Parker, 57, of Bullrock Road, was issued a summons on Maine Street by Officer Joshua Bernie on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

11/2 at 5:24 p.m. Alarm call on Resilient Circle.

11/3 at 9:34 a.m. Fuel spill on Maine Street.

11/4 at 3:16 p.m. Drug issue on Tibbetts Drive.

11/5 at 2:49 p.m. Motor vehicle crash at Old Bath Road and Grover Lane.

11/5 at 8:49 p.m. Assist citizen on Bodwell Street.

11/6 at 1:50 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Church and Greenwood roads.

11/6 at 6:12 p.m. Fire call on River Road.

11/7 at 3:51 p.m. Welfare check on Whittier Street.

11/7 at 4:08 p.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

11/8 at 2:23 p.m. Alarm call at Palmer Street and Birch Meadow Road.

11/8 at 5:49 p.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 55 calls from Nov. 2-8.

