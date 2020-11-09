A York County man who allegedly threatened to burn down his partner’s home and attacked another woman with a knife is facing criminal charges.

Rock Varnum, 50, of Dayton was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, two counts of criminal terrorizing, domestic violence terrorizing, operating under the influence of alcohol, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and disorderly conduct, according to a news release issued by Maine State Police.

State troopers went to a home in Dayton to investigate a reported assault. The victims told police that Varnum had threatened to kill his partner and burn down her house, and that he attacked another woman with a knife. The victim of the knife attack suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Varnum left the home on an ATV before state troopers arrived. While they were there, Varnum returned to the home on his ATV. Police said he was “highly intoxicated.”

A brief struggle ensued before troopers placed him in custody. Varnum was put in an ambulance, police said, where he continued to threaten rescue workers. He was taken to the York County Jail in Alfred.

