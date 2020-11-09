Arrests

David T. St. John, 53, Parker Hill Road, Gorham, on Sept. 13 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release, at Wassamki Springs.

Christopher J. Davis, 38, Portland, on Sept. 15 on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, no arrest location given.

Nikki L. Green, 44, Portland, on Sept. 24 on charges of two counts of violating condition of release, operating without

license, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, on Fort Hill Road.

Shane B. Edwards, County Road, Gorham, on Sept. 26 on a charge of domestic violence assault – priors domestic violence.

Richard P. Labranche, 54, Narragansett Street, Gorham, on Sept. 26 on a charge of violating condition of release and failure to appear, on Narragansett Street.

Rebecca T. Riley, 53, Hollis, on Sept. 27 on a charge of disorderly conduct (loud noise), on George Street.

