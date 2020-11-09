FALMOUTH — Ali Mokriski scored two goals and assisted another, all in the first half, and Scarborough beat Falmouth, 3-0, in a season-ending girls’ soccer game on Monday.
The Red Storm (6-3-1) went ahead to stay in the third minute, when Mokriski set up Abby Drapeau.
Mokriski scored her first goal, from Grace Pettingill, in the 18th minute, then finished on a breakaway three minutes later.
The Yachtsmen (4-4-2) got 13 saves from goalkeeper Jordan Wolf.
Savannah Beaulieu made five saves for Scarborough.
BOYS’ SOCCER
BRUNSWICK 2, FREEPORT 1: Lane Foushee scored on a free kick with 21 minutes to go and the Dragons (5-2) held on to beat the Falcons (0-6-2) in Brunswick.
Milan Van Leer scored for Freeport just before halftime and Owen Howarth tied the game at one for Brunswick in the middle of the second half.
FIELD HOCKEY
BIDDEFORD 5, MASSABESIC 2: Abby Allen had three goals and two assists as the Tigers (4-0) topped the Mustangs (1-2).
Jayme Walton and Carley Lovejoy also scored for Biddeford, with Khianna Jackson had an assist.
