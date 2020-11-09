With elections over, America can proudly proclaim “Our Republic Endures.” The vainglorious leader at the top replaced, our two-party political system appears strengthened. Our country’s governance has again been thoughtfully reshaped by its’ voters.
The blue wave, feared by many to create monolithic Democratic rule, has a purple tint. Republicans gains seats in the U.S. House and at a minimum, control the US Senate. Here in Maine, nearly six out of 10 Mainers rejected the Democrats’ hand picked candidate for U.S. Senate and reelected Susan Collins, America’s most bipartisan senator. This race became the second most expensive in the country.
Never lose faith in the American voters for doing what is right and sending a clear message that bipartisanship needs to become the norm. With the election over, there are just sides, neither right or wrong. We are all Americans. It’s time to heal and unite.
Joseph Bean
Falmouth
