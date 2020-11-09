The North Scarborough School, shown here around 1900, was a one-room building on County Road near the junction of Gorham Road. Students attended there from 1875-1958. It was closed by the town due to the expense of providing “modern toilets” and students were sent to Eight Corners School, which opened in 1959.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: