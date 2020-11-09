For the first time since the pandemic started, Maine has recorded over 200 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday morning 204 new cases on Sunday, for a total of 7,897 cases since March. There were no new deaths.

Maine’s seven-day average for new cases is now 160.9, a leap from just two weeks ago when the seven-day case average was 44.4. It was 31.9 a month ago.

Cumberland County continues to have the highest case count with 3,004. York has the second highest count with 1,613 and Androscoggin County has the third highest with 1,006. Oxford County has had 195 cases since the pandemic began and Franklin County has recorded 128.

Beginning today, Maine CDC media briefings will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Due to the Veterans Day holiday on Wednesday, Nov.11, the media briefing scheduled for that day will take place on Nov. 12.

This story will be updated.

