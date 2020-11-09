Mid Coast Senior Health has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report. 21% of U.S. skilled nursing facilities have achieved this designation.

Part of Mid Coast–Parkview Health, Mid Coast Senior Health earned Best Nursing Homes status by achieving a rating of “High Performing,” the highest possible rating, for its Long-Term Care at Mere Point and Rehabilitation at Bodwell communities.

The Best Nursing Homes ratings reflect U.S. News’ analysis of publicly available data using a methodology that evaluates factors determined to most greatly impact patient and resident care, safety, and outcomes. This year, to accompany the new ratings, nursing home profile pages were updated to include a patient safety summary that reflects COVID-19 data alongside other measurements of safety and related advice on choosing a home or facility amidst the pandemic.

“We are delighted to be recognized for the quality of care that we deliver at Mid Coast Senior Health,” said Kim Watson, Mid Coast senior health administrator. “This designation attests to our commitment of providing outstanding care to our patients, residents, and families, especially as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Best Nursing Home finder features ratings on both long-term and short-term care, helping to provide prospective residents and patients with analysis and information regarding the quality of care provided by nursing homes. Ratings and profiles of U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Homes can be found at https://health.usnews.com/best-nursing-homes.

