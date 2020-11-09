Arrests

11/2 at 2:58 a.m. Alicia Gonzalez, 36, of Portland, on Pine Street on charges of criminal trespass and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/2 at 6:09 a.m. Michael Smith, 29, of Portland, on St. John Street on charges of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and two counts of violation of conditional release.

11/2 at 7:52 a.m. Donald Bourget, 47, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking.

11/2 at 10:26 a.m. Adam Jutkiewicz, 33, of Portland, on Elm Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/2 at 2:30 p.m. Stephen Tarbox, 53, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/2 at 10:23 p.m. Jennifer H. Roberts, 25, of Westbrook, on Congress Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/3 at 4 a.m. Timothy Phillip Stevens, 59, of Westbrook, on Hartley Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and two counts of violation of conditional release.

11/3 at 4:02 a.m. Vanessa A. Lazaro, 22, of Portland, on Riverside Street on a charge of receiving stolen property.

11/4 at 10:10 a.m. Levi Z. Griffith, 36, of Livermore Falls, on Park Avenue on two warrants and a charge of violation of bail condition of release.

11/4 at 3:10 p.m. Ashley M. DeAngelo, 41, of Peaks Island, on Commercial Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/4 at 4:20 p.m. Jason Henderson, 36, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, a warrant and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/4 at 10:49 p.m. Clifton Margle, 44, of Windham, on State Street on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violation of conditional release.

11/5 at 5 3:18 a.m. Isaac L. Martin, 24, of Biddeford, on Riverside Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

11/5 at 3:58 a.m. Blake S. Marsh, 19, of Rochester, New Hampshire, on Congress Street on a warrant.

11/5 at 9:31 a.m. Tiffany A. Boisvert, 36, address unlisted, on Riverside Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/5 at 9:45 a.m. Alfred Lambert, 52, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

11/5 at 11:44 a.m. Donald Bourget, 47, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/5 at 11:59 a.m. David Delesline, 51, of Portland, on Park Avenue on charges of assault and criminal threatening.

11/5 at 3:02 p.m. Andrew Marshall, 51, of Portland, on Allen Avenue on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

11/5 at 3:30 p.m. Donald Bourget, 47, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/5 at 3:40 p.m. Michael Hale, 50, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/5 at 5:55 p.m. Gary Mugford, 45, of Portland, on Deering Street on a charge of misuse of 911 system.

11/5 at 8:51 p.m. Christopher Collins, 24, address unlisted, on Oxford Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

11/6 at 1:06 a.m. Matthew R. Hall, 45, of Portland, on Monument Square on a warrant.

11/6 at 2:11 a.m. Alexis N. Irving, 27, of Biddeford, on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/6 at 8:13 a.m. Ange Marie Nindorera, 58, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of passing a stopped school bus with flashing light.

11/6 at 1:59 p.m. Gary M. Brooks, 56, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/6 at 4:16 p.m. Gary M. Brooks, 56, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/6 at 6:58 p.m. Jared Adams, 40, of Westbrook, on St. John Street on a charge of operating without a license.

11/6 at 8:13 p.m. Anthony Cressey, 51, of Portland, on State Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/6 at 10:14 p.m. Dustin Cole, 42, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

11/6 at 11:44 p.m. Benjamin Cody Hatch, 25, of Rochester, New Hampshire, on Preble Street on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

11/7 at 7:55 a.m. Alexis N. Irving, 27, of Biddeford, on St. John Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

11/7 at 9:37 a.m. Ronald Stanley, 59, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

11/7 at 10 a.m. Aaron Sharp, 33, of Portland, on Middle Street on four warrants.

11/7 at 5:22 p.m. Jacob Sawtell, 27, of Portland, on Riverside Street on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

11/7 at 7:59 p.m. Margaret Littlefield, 56, of Cape Elizabeth, on Thompsons Point Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/7 at 10:22 p.m. Maxwell T. Press, 31, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/7 at 10:55 p.m. Enoch Cupples, 30, of Portland, on Franklin Street on a charge of operating without a license.

11/7 at 11:42 p.m. Patrick Colton, 56, of Westbrook, on High Street, on charges of falsifying physical evidence, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

11/8 at 12:11 a.m. Alexander Grant Encinias, 24, of Brunswick, on Fore River Parkway on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/8 at 12:14 a.m. Patrick L. Morton, 37, of Westbrook, on Commercial Street on charges of operating after suspension and operating under the influence.

