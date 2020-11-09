Arrests
11/7 at 1:54 a.m. Seth Jacobs, 41, of Mae Lane, was arrested on Topsham Fair Mall Road by Officer Jose Gomez on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
11/3 at 8:49 a.m. Andrea Meadows, 36, of Lisbon Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons on Lewiston Road by Officer Courtney Everett on a charge of operating after suspension.
11/4 at 11:01 a.m. Darlene Thompson, 49, of Winter Street, was issued a summons on Winter Street by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on charges of assault and criminal mischief.
11/6 at 9:59 p.m. Devon McPhail, 22, of Pejepscot Village, was issued a summons in Prejepscot Village by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu.
Fire calls
11/2 at 10:42 a.m. Fire alarm on Forest Drive.
11/2 at 3:07 p.m. Call on Lewiston Road (problem unknown).
11/3 at 7:44 p.m. Gas leak/odor on Perkins Street.
11/5 at 12:51 p.m. Alarm investigation on Republic Avenue.
11/5 at 4:48 p.m. Illegal burning in Pejepscot Village.
11/6 at 10:16 a.m. Outdoor fire on Katie Lane.
11/6 at 5:48 p.m. Illegal burning in Pejepscot Village.
11/7 at 5:20 p.m. Information call on Middlesex Road.
11/8 at 12:25 a.m. Gas leak/odor investigation on Main Street.
11/8 at 12:48 p.m. Electrical hazard on Main Street.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from Nov. 2-8.
